August 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Rabobank Nederland

Issue Amount 75 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date August 17, 2015

Coupon 7.0 pct

Issue price 101.0565

Payment Date August 17, 2012

Lead Manager(s) TD Securities & Rabobank Nederland

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's), AA (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.375 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Netherlands

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

