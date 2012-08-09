* USD/INR likely to open lower tracking stocks, currency gains in Asian trade, says dealers. The pair last closed at 55.42/43. * USD/INR 1-month NDF closed NY trading at 55.41-45. * Traders say markets will await June factory data at 0530 GMT, which, though volatile, will give some signal on the economy's health. Also, USD demand from oil refiners will be watched. * Asian shares rose to a three-month high on Thursday after a drop in Chinese consumer inflation left room for further policy easing, while Australia's labour market improved. * MSCI's Asia ex-Japan was trading 0.7 percent up and Nifty futures in Singapore were 0.3 percent higher. * Investors took aim at the New Zealand dollar on Thursday on the back of a disappointing jobs report, but held their fire on others ahead of a batch of key data from China and Australia that could make or break risk sentiment. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807201; Reuters Messaging: subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)