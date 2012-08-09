* The Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange rose 0.26 percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan rose 0.74 percent. * Asian shares rose to a three-month high on Thursday after a drop in Chinese consumer inflation left room for further policy easing, while Australia's labour market improved. * Provisional exchange data showed foreign investors were buyers of stocks worth 11.14 billion rupees on Wednesday, when the BSE index ended flat. * India's June Industrial output data is due at 11.00 a.m India Time. The industrial output is expected to increase by 1 percent in June, compared with 2.4 percent in May, according to a poll of 25 economists. * Major earnings on Thursday: Tata Motors, Ranbaxy Laboratories, Bharat Petroleum Corp. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)