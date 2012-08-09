* USD/INR opens lower tracking gains in risk assets in Asian trade. Pair at 55.21/22 verus 55.42/43 Wednesday local close. * Traders will watch for June factory data at 0530 GMT, which, if throws up a positive surprise, may lead to rupee gains on back of a stock rally. * India's industrial output grew at a slower pace in June, hobbled by weak investment at home because of policy inaction and a drop in export orders from the United States and Europe, a Reuters polls showed on Tuesday. *Dealers will also watch for oil-related USD demand which has been consistent in the last few sessions. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807201; Reuters Messaging: subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)