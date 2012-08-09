* USD/INR opens lower tracking gains in risk assets in Asian
trade. Pair at 55.21/22 verus 55.42/43 Wednesday local close.
* Traders will watch for June factory data at 0530 GMT, which,
if throws up a positive surprise, may lead to rupee gains on
back of a stock rally.
* India's industrial output grew at a slower pace in June,
hobbled by weak investment at home because of policy inaction
and a drop in export orders from the United States and Europe, a
Reuters polls showed on Tuesday.
*Dealers will also watch for oil-related USD demand which has
been consistent in the last few sessions.
