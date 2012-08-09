* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.13 percent ahead of the June factory output data due around 11 a.m. (0530 GMT), which would be key for further direction ahead of the debt sale on Friday. * The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) rose an annual 1.0 percent in June, compared with 2.4 percent in May, according to a poll of 25 economists. Forecasts ranged from a decline of 2.7 percent to a rise of 2.5 percent. * Traders, however, said market was factoring in a marginal negative number on IIP. They said a sharply lower number could trigger further buying in bonds and push the 10-year yield below 8.10 percent. * A surprise on the upside would lead to some selling, they added. However, yields are unlikely to rise much above 8.18 percent, dealers said. * India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.7 billion) of bonds on Aug. 10, the Reserve Bank of India said in a release on Monday. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)