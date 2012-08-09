* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.42 percent, while the 50-share NSE index adds 0.39 percent. * Gains track a continued rally in global shares. The MSCI Asia-Pacific ex-Japan index rises 1 percent, heading to a fourth day of gains after a drop in China's consumer inflation to a 30-month low raises hopes for more monetary stimulus. * However, traders warn of possible profit-taking later in the day, especially if industrial output data fails to impress. The BSE index has gained 2.3 percent this week as of Wednesday's close. * Auto shares lead: Mahindra and Mahindra shares gain 3.6 percent after surging 3.7 percent on Wednesday following better-than-expected quarterly earnings. Tata Motors gains 1.4 percent ahead of results due later in the day. * However, Bharti Airtel shares extend a rout to hit two-year lows, dropping 3.9 percent after brokerages including Goldman Sachs and Standard Chartered downgrade their ratings following its poor earnings results. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)