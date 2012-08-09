* India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate up 2 basis
points on the day at 7.06 percent after briefly falling 2 bps
when data showed factory output unexpectedly fell in June.
* The one-year OIS rate also trades up 2 bps at
7.74 percent from the previous close.
* Traders say the weak data could raise expectations for the RBI
to cut rates in Septemeber, though aggressive receiving is
unlikely until there is some concrete action on fiscal reforms
from the government.
