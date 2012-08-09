* India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate up 2 basis points on the day at 7.06 percent after briefly falling 2 bps when data showed factory output unexpectedly fell in June. * The one-year OIS rate also trades up 2 bps at 7.74 percent from the previous close. * Traders say the weak data could raise expectations for the RBI to cut rates in Septemeber, though aggressive receiving is unlikely until there is some concrete action on fiscal reforms from the government. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)