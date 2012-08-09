* USD/INR rises to 55.1050/11 from a session low of 55.0450 after industrial output data shows an unexpected contraction, but still down from its Wednesday close of 55.42/43. * Dealers says factory data exacerbates concerns about slowing growth, especially after brokerages including Citigroup and CLSA have downgraded their growth forecasts this week. * India's BSE index pares gains after the data, but is up 0.2 percent on the day. * Some oil-related buying of dollars seen in the session, one dealer says. Tips 55.05-55.45 band for the rest of the day. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com /; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)