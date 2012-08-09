* USD/INR rises to 55.1050/11 from a session low of
55.0450 after industrial output data shows an unexpected
contraction, but still down from its Wednesday close of
55.42/43.
* Dealers says factory data exacerbates concerns about slowing
growth, especially after brokerages including Citigroup and CLSA
have downgraded their growth forecasts this week.
* India's BSE index pares gains after the data, but is
up 0.2 percent on the day.
* Some oil-related buying of dollars seen in the session, one
dealer says. Tips 55.05-55.45 band for the rest of the day.
(subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com /;
subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)