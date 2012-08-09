* India's benchmark BSE index and 50-share NSE index are flat, paring early gains on profit-taking in select blue chip stocks such as Tata Motors after the weak industrial output data.  India's industrial output contracted for the third time in four months in June, increasing pressure on new Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram to move quickly to pull Asia's third-largest economy from its worst slowdown in almost a decade. * On Thursday, Moody's Analytics cut India's growth forecast to 5.5 percent for this year, raising the possibility of a correction in markets that have risen 2.3 percent this week, traders say. * Earlier, CLSA and Citigroup cut their outlooks for India to 5.4 percent and 5.5 percent respectively for the fiscal year ending in March 2013. * Tata Motors down 2 percent after rising 9.3 percent in previous sessions, while Reliance Industries fell 1 percent. * Bharti Airtel is down 4.7 percent on earnings concerns and brokerage downgrade. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)