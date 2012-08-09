BUZZ-India's Adani Enterprises gains on investment approval for Australia coal mine
** Shares of Adani Enterprises rise as much as 5.70 pct, highest in one week
* India's benchmark BSE index and 50-share NSE index are flat, paring early gains on profit-taking in select blue chip stocks such as Tata Motors after the weak industrial output data. India's industrial output contracted for the third time in four months in June, increasing pressure on new Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram to move quickly to pull Asia's third-largest economy from its worst slowdown in almost a decade. * On Thursday, Moody's Analytics cut India's growth forecast to 5.5 percent for this year, raising the possibility of a correction in markets that have risen 2.3 percent this week, traders say. * Earlier, CLSA and Citigroup cut their outlooks for India to 5.4 percent and 5.5 percent respectively for the fiscal year ending in March 2013. * Tata Motors down 2 percent after rising 9.3 percent in previous sessions, while Reliance Industries fell 1 percent. * Bharti Airtel is down 4.7 percent on earnings concerns and brokerage downgrade. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)
** State Bank of India's shares rise as much as 1.98 pct to highest in two weeks