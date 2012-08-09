* India's benchmark 10-year bond prices held on to their earlier
gains after data showed factory output unexpectedly dropped 1.8
percent in June, with yields last down 2 bps at
8.12 percent.
* However, yields rebounded from the session's low of 8.10
percent as profit-booking helped offset some of the safe-haven
bids that lifted bond prices.
* "There is profit-booking ahead of tomorrow's sale. The IIP
number was below expectations, so there was some knee-jerk
reaction, but anyways inflation is more important for RBI and
there is an auction tomorrow, hence some profit-taking," a
senior dealer with a foreign bank said.
* The government is selling 150 billion rupees of bonds on
Friday including 60 billion rupees of the benchmark 2022 bonds.
(swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/;
swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)