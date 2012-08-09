* India's benchmark 10-year bond prices held on to their earlier gains after data showed factory output unexpectedly dropped 1.8 percent in June, with yields last down 2 bps at 8.12 percent. * However, yields rebounded from the session's low of 8.10 percent as profit-booking helped offset some of the safe-haven bids that lifted bond prices. * "There is profit-booking ahead of tomorrow's sale. The IIP number was below expectations, so there was some knee-jerk reaction, but anyways inflation is more important for RBI and there is an auction tomorrow, hence some profit-taking," a senior dealer with a foreign bank said. * The government is selling 150 billion rupees of bonds on Friday including 60 billion rupees of the benchmark 2022 bonds. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)