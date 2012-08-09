* India's cash rate trades flat at 8.05/8.10 percent,
up slightly versus its previous close of 8.00/8.10 percent.
* RBI says will pay a dividend of 160.10 billion rupees to the
government for the year ended June 30 vs 150 billion rupees a
year ago.
* Dealers say the dividend is below market expectations for
200-250 billion rupees.
* Banks' repo borrowings from the central bank window rise to
615.35 billion rupees, the highest in over three weeks, though
traders say cash conditions remain comfortable.
* Total volumes in the call money market were at 119.70 billion
rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.03 percent while those in
the CBLO market were at 314.51 bln rupees at a weighted average
rate of 8.01 percent.
