* India's cash rate trades flat at 8.05/8.10 percent, up slightly versus its previous close of 8.00/8.10 percent. * RBI says will pay a dividend of 160.10 billion rupees to the government for the year ended June 30 vs 150 billion rupees a year ago. * Dealers say the dividend is below market expectations for 200-250 billion rupees. * Banks' repo borrowings from the central bank window rise to 615.35 billion rupees, the highest in over three weeks, though traders say cash conditions remain comfortable. * Total volumes in the call money market were at 119.70 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.03 percent while those in the CBLO market were at 314.51 bln rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.01 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/)