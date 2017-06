* USD/INR recovers from sessions lows to trade at 55.30/31, though still down from its 55.42/43 close on Wednesday. * An unexpected slump in industrial output steadily sparked a rebound on USD/INR from a early session low of 55.045, with gains accelerating in the afternoon as the euro fell on waning optimism about policy maker action in the euro zone. * India's BSE index provisionally fell 0.23 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com /; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)