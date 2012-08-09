August 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower FMS Wertmanagement

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date September 08, 2021

Coupon 3.0 pct

Reoffer price 108.921

Yield 1.918 pct

Spread 17 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 62.5bp

Over the 2.25 pct Due 2021 DBR

Payment Date August 16, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC &

Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes The issue size will total 3.0 billion euro

When fungible

ISIN DE000A1K0SM8

