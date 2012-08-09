August 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount A$650 million
Maturity Date August 22, 2022
Coupon 5.0 pct
Reoffer price 98.993
Yield 5.13 pct
Spread 115 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over ASW
Payment Date August 22, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, Royal Bank of Scotland
& TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
