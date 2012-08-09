August 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount A$650 million

Maturity Date August 22, 2022

Coupon 5.0 pct

Reoffer price 98.993

Yield 5.13 pct

Spread 115 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over ASW

Payment Date August 22, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, Royal Bank of Scotland

& TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

