August 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount NZ$100 million

Maturity Date August 16, 2017

Coupon 3.75 pct

Issue price 101.468

Payment Date August 16, 2012

Lead Manager(s) ANZ & HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees 1.825 pct(1.625 pct selling & 0.2 pct m&u)

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN XS0817659526

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.