BRIEF-Banca Mediolanum total net inflows in May at EUR 311 million
* MUTUAL FUND INFLOWS IN MAY AT EUR 617 MILLION Source text: http://reut.rs/2sRVZjT Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
August 09(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower Australia and New Zealand Banking
Group Ltd
Issue Amount A$50 million
Maturity Date July 25, 2017
Coupon 5.0 pct
Issue price 101.275
Payment Date August 16, 2012
Lead Manager(s) ANZ Bank
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Denoms (K) 2
Notes The issue size will total A$200 million
When fungible
ISIN XS0805537064
* May net profit for co rmb 115.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)