August 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction and

Development (EBRD)

Issue Amount 50 million Brezilian real

Maturity Date August 21, 2015

Coupon 5.375 pct

Reoffer price 100.9845

Payment Date August 21, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees 1.375 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0817627085

