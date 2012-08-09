BRIEF-Everbright Securities Co says May revenue for co was rmb231.3 million
* May net profit for co rmb 115.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
August 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development (EBRD)
Issue Amount 50 million Brezilian real
Maturity Date August 21, 2015
Coupon 5.375 pct
Reoffer price 100.9845
Payment Date August 21, 2012
Lead Manager(s) HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees 1.375 pct
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0817627085
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
* May net profit for co rmb 115.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Says it plans to boost unit's capital by 200 million yuan ($29.44 million)