August 09(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Volkswagen International Finance NV

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date August 20, 2015

Coupon 1.250 pct

Reoffer price 99.883

Payment Date August 20, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & RBC

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN XS0817624066

Data supplied by International Insider.