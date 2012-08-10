* USD/INR likely to open in range with upward bias as most Asian currencies dip, shares also showing cuts, says dealers. The pair last closed at 55.27/28. * USD/INR 1-month NDF closed NY trading at 55.46-50. * Asian shares paused on Friday as investors took stock of a four-day rally driven by optimism, yet to be borne out by action, that authorities will soon take the steps needed to ease concerns over the euro zone's debt crisis and weak growth. * MSCI's Asia ex-Japan was trading 0.2 percent down and Nifty futures in Singapore were 0.1 percent lower. * The euro steadied in Asia on Friday, as hopes for progress in Europe's debt crisis gained the upper hand over worries about slowing euro zone growth. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807201; Reuters Messaging: subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)