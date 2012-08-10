* The Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange fell 0.2 percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan fell 0.3 percent. * Asian shares paused on Friday as investors took stock of a four-day rally driven by optimism, yet to be borne out by action, that authorities will soon take the steps needed to ease concerns over the euro zone's debt crisis and weak growth. * Provisional exchange data showed foreign investors were buyers of stocks worth 3.37 billion rupees on Thursday, when the BSE index fell 0.23 percent. * Traders say liquidity from FIIs is the only silver lining amid government prolonging wait for reforms, worsening deficit, and inflation situation. * Major earnings on Friday: State Bank of India, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Bharat Petroleum Corp and Bharat Forge. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)