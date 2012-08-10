* USD/INR opens higher in line with a slight fall in most Asian currencies, local stocks also expected to open lower, dealers say. The pair is at 55.38/40 versus Thursday's close of 55.27/28. * The pair is however set for a weekly fall, in a week in which the new Finance Minister, P. Chidambaram, said he would look at pushing fiscal consolidation. * MSCI's Asia ex-Japan extends fall to 0.7 percent down and Nifty futures in Singapore were 0.3 percent lower. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807201; Reuters Messaging: subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)