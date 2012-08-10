* USD/INR opens higher in line with a slight fall in most Asian
currencies, local stocks also expected to open lower, dealers
say. The pair is at 55.38/40 versus Thursday's close of
55.27/28.
* The pair is however set for a weekly fall, in a week in which
the new Finance Minister, P. Chidambaram, said he would look at
pushing fiscal consolidation.
* MSCI's Asia ex-Japan extends fall to 0.7
percent down and Nifty futures in Singapore were 0.3
percent lower.
(subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807201; Reuters
Messaging: subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)