* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 1
bp to 8.15 percent as investors trim positions ahead of a
150-billion-rupee debt sale due later in the day.
* The government is also selling 60 billion rupees of the
benchmark 2022 paper at the sale. For other details
see:
* Traders said the inflation data on Tuesday would be the next
key trigger to watch out for. Analysts are expecting wholesale
prices to have risen 7.37 percent from a year ago, compared to
the annualised rise of 7.25 percent in June.
(swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/;
swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)