* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 1 bp to 8.15 percent as investors trim positions ahead of a 150-billion-rupee debt sale due later in the day. * The government is also selling 60 billion rupees of the benchmark 2022 paper at the sale. For other details see: * Traders said the inflation data on Tuesday would be the next key trigger to watch out for. Analysts are expecting wholesale prices to have risen 7.37 percent from a year ago, compared to the annualised rise of 7.25 percent in June.