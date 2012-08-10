* Barclays Capital expects RBI to buy 1.25 trillion rupees of bonds in rest of fiscal year, which should provide medium term support. * Says SLR cut has not reduced demand for bonds from banks, reflecting low demand for credit. BarCap does not expect credit growth to meaningfully pick up in near term. * Keeps trade recommendation of going long bonds, even if end-Oct target level of 7.50 percent for 10-year paper looks optimistic. * OIS rates likely to remain rangebound, with a flattening bias in 2X5 tenor. However, 1X2 OIS may exhibit steepening bias in near term as liquidity conditions should improve as RBI transfers its dividend to government. * Maintains bias to receive OIS on upticks with near triggers such as inflation next week and/or GDP data later in month.