* Foreign institutional investors (FII) have been acting "fairly bullish" in Indian stocks, judging by their $11 billion in inflows into equities so far this year, but they have played it safe, according to a Citigroup study of their shareholdings. * FIIs are trimming their bigger overweights, such as financials and industrials, as well as some of their underweights such as IT services and energy, Citigroup says in a report on Friday. * "It's a lot of money that has come in, but it is not taking too many chances," the analysts add. * Still, Citigroup says foreigners portfolios are positioned for higher markets, tilting towards cyclical stocks, including banks, consumer discretionary and industrials. * By contrast, domestic investors remain sellers, buying into staples, materials and industrials, while being underweight on banks. * Citi sees market upside from current levels, with a Sensex target of 18,400 by December, and expect "only modest returns" from here. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)