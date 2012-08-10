* USD/INR still higher, but trading in a narrow range tracking listless stocks, says dealers. The pair is at 55.40/41 versus Thursday's close of 55.27/28. It has traded in the range of 55.30-55.48 in the session. * The euro remained under pressure in Asia on Friday and the Australian dollar skidded after weaker-than-expected Chinese trade data raised fears of a slowdown. * Local stocks down 0.4 percent, though more muted than Asian peers. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807201; Reuters Messaging: subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)