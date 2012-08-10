* India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate down 3 basis points at 7.00 percent while the 1-year OIS rate down 2 bps at 7.72 percent, tracking lower global crude oil prices and the drop in the euro. * Traders said the rise in crude globally was again creating doubts over whether domestic inflation can soften on a sustainable basis with nearly two-thirds of the country's oil requirement being imported. * Traders will now keenly watch the July inflation numbers due on Tuesday for cues on the central bank's likely policy action in September. Analysts poll suggested wholesale prices were 7.37 percent higher year-on-year in July, compared to 7.25 percent in June. * The euro remained under pressure in Asia on Friday and the Australian dollar skidded after weaker-than-expected Chinese trade data raised fears of a slowdown. * Brent crude fell below $113 a barrel on Friday as a sharp slowdown in China's trade flows heightened worries about demand for fuel, offsetting hopes of stimulus measures aimed at lifting global growth that could boost oil use.