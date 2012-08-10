* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 8.14 percent ahead of the 150-billion-rupee sale results. * The government is selling 60 billion rupees of the benchmark bonds as a part of the sale and traders expect the paper to be issued at 8.16 percent, according to a Reuters poll. For the entire poll see: * Traders said weakness in the domestic share market and other risk assets was helping support debt prices and pulled yields off the day's high of 8.16 percent. * The next key trigger for the market would be the July inflation print on Tuesday, which will help firm opinions on the central bank's likely monetary policy action in September. * Analysts poll suggested wholesale prices were 7.37 percent higher on year in July, compared to 7.25 percent in June. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)