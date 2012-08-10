* India's benchmark BSE index falls to 0.2 percent, while the 50-share NSE index also falls 0.22 percent * State Bank of India shares fall 4.5 percent on bad loan worries despite profits beating market estimates. * SBI profits reveal a gap between the quality of earnings of government-owned lenders and those of the private sector such as ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank. * Other state run banks that fell: Bank of Baroda down 2.5 percent while Bank of India fell 2.6 percent. * Tata Motors shares are down 2.42 percent, a day after the company missed estimates with its first-quarter results and forecast lower sales for its key Jaguar Land Rover subsidiary. * Traders will eye Tuesday's inflation numbers for further direction after a surprise slump in industrial output that shrank to 1.8 percent in June, exacerbating concerns about economic growth. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)