* India's cash rate continues to trade flat at 8.05/8.10 percent versus 8.00/8.05 percent last close on reserves reporting day. * RBI's dividend payout of 160.10 billion rupees to the government for the year ended June 30 is expected to flow back into system in form of government spending over next few days. * Banks' repo borrowings from the central bank window at 374.70 billion rupees. The RBI conducts two repo auctions on reporting Fridays. * Total volumes in the call money market were at 128.57 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.09 percent while those in the CBLO market were lower than usual at 185.70 bln rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.77 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/)