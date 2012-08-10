* India's 10-year bond yield rises 3 bps to 8.17 percent after the central bank sold 60 billion rupees of the benchmark debt at a higher-than-expected cut-off of 8.17 percent. * All other bond cut-offs at the auction came in marginally below expectations. For details see * Traders will now watch inflation data on Tuesday for further direction. * Wholesale prices are expected to have risen 7.37 percent in July from a year earlier, compared to 7.25 percent in June, according to a Reuters poll. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)