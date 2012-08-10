* Shares in Kingfisher Airlines drop 11.5 percent to hit new record lows, dropping for a sixth day on expectations the ailing carrier will report a big April-June net loss later in the day. * Kingfisher has also been routed after rivals Jet Airways and SpiceJet posted surprise quarterly profits last week, partly as they benefit from reduced operations by the embattled carrier. * Media reports this week that Kingfisher cancelled a slew of flights from Delhi and Mumbai due to a strike by a section of its employees is also hurting sentiment. * Kingfisher shares have fallen 60.6 percent in 2012 as of Thursday's close, compared to a gain of 13.6 percent in India's benchmark index. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)