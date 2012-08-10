* Indian companies continue to report earnings, with the focus shifting to energy and commodity blue chips as well as the Reliance companies controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani. * On the economic front, Indian inflation data will be key as investors fear a weak monsoon is keeping food prices high at a time of continued signs of slowing economic growth. * Indian wholesale prices are expected to rise 7.37 percent in July from a year earlier, compared to 7.25 percent in June, according to a Reuters poll. * Investors are also awaiting policy initiatives from the government after Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram promised to unveil fiscal consolidation steps. * Among key April-June earnings: Saturday: ONGC, Reliance Capital, Reliance Communications Monday: Tata Steel, Coal India Tuesday: Reliance Power, Reliance Infrastructure * Markets will be closed on Wednesday for Independence Day. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)