Aug 11Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Saturday Port summary: Woking Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 07 Total Vessles 17 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) THERESA ORION STPSA PALM OIL 09/08 09/08 ----- nil 4,507 nil 4,993 2) ATHENA STVKL COKE 10/08 10/08 ----- 1,500 nil nil 17,059 3) ASKARA STJAM PALM OIL 10/08 10/08 ----- nil 1,712 nil 1,788 4) ASSAD ULLAH STHRC SUGAR 05/08 05/08 ----- 12,090 nil nil 2,910 5) BK DUKE STSHS CU.CON 10/08 10/08 ----- nil 24,000 nil 18,388 6) RUI NING STSPS I.COAL 10/08 10/08 ----- nil 7,864 nil 32,746 7) CHENNAI PERRUMAI STPSL T.COAL 09/08 09/08 ----- nil 33,012 nil 3,039 8) LACONIC STAMJ T.COAL 09/08 09/08 ----- nil 31,000 nil 24,010 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MV GOOD PRECEDENT STPSL T. Coal nil 49,657 nil 09/08 --- 2) MV INDIRA GANDHI STCHK CNTR nil nil nil 10/08 22/08 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MV APJ AKHIL STPSL T.Coal nil 44,825 nil 11/08 2) MV ST JOHN GLORY STJFS CNTR 12,500 nil nil 11/08 3) MT SWARNA KALASH STIOC Diesel Oil nil 6,225 nil 11/08 4) MV CHENNAI JAYAM STPSL T.Coal nil 40,904 nil 12/08 5) MV MV CARINA STPST Gypsum nil 26,911 nil 12/08 6) MV SVENNER STSPS I.Coal nil 55,000 nil 14/08 7) MV SPAR SCORPIO STASA Machinaries nil 2,125 nil 17/08 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.