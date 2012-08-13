* The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fell 0.06 percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan rose 0.03 percent. * Asian shares steadied on Monday but gains were limited by investors turning cautious about a slowdown in global growth. * Fears were growing that the German economy could fall into recession in the second half of the year, crippled by the three-year euro zone debt crisis. * Provisional exchange data showed foreign investors were buyers of stocks worth 831 million rupees on Friday, when the BSE index fell 0.02 percent. * Despite the improvement in demand for risk assets evidenced last week, developments in the euro zone as well as economic indicators from major global economies will remain near-term drivers for Indian stocks. * Major earnings on Monday: Tata Steel, Coal India . (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)