* USD/INR likely to open in range with upward bias as global crude prices rise on geo-political tensions, say dealers. The pair last closed at 55.28/29. * USD/INR 1-month NDF closed NY trading at 55.43-48. * Brent crude rose above $113 per barrel on Monday on renewed fears of supply disruption as Israel's latest comments on stopping Iran from proceeding with a disputed nuclear programme stoked tension in the region. * Asian shares steadied on Monday but gains were limited by investors turning cautious about a slowdown in global growth. * MSCI's Asia ex-Japan was trading 0.1 percent up and Nifty futures in Singapore were down 0.02 percent. * The currency markets got off to a nondescript start on Monday, with commodity currencies under mild pressure as investors continued to worry about the health of the global economy following last week's disappointing Chinese data. * Rupee may however find some support on Economic Times report that the government may begin selling shares in state-run firms as early as next month, aiming to raise 300 billion rupees. link.reuters.com/jef99s (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807201; Reuters Messaging: subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)