* USD/INR likely to open in range with upward bias as global
crude prices rise on geo-political tensions, say dealers. The
pair last closed at 55.28/29.
* USD/INR 1-month NDF closed NY trading at 55.43-48.
* Brent crude rose above $113 per barrel on Monday on renewed
fears of supply disruption as Israel's latest comments on
stopping Iran from proceeding with a disputed nuclear programme
stoked tension in the region.
* Asian shares steadied on Monday but gains were limited by
investors turning cautious about a slowdown in global growth.
* MSCI's Asia ex-Japan was trading 0.1 percent
up and Nifty futures in Singapore were down 0.02
percent.
* The currency markets got off to a nondescript start on Monday,
with commodity currencies under mild pressure as investors
continued to worry about the health of the global economy
following last week's disappointing Chinese data.
* Rupee may however find some support on Economic Times report
that the government may begin selling shares in state-run firms
as early as next month, aiming to raise 300 billion rupees.
link.reuters.com/jef99s
