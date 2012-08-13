* Deutsche Bank has downgraded State Bank of India to "hold" from "buy", calling April-June "one of its worst quarters in terms of asset quality." * Deutsche said the drop in net interest margins may leave India's biggest lender with not much cushion to provision for weak asset quality. * The investment bank adds public sector banks are more exposed to SME loans, making them more vulnerable to non-performing loans than their private rivals. * "The uncertain monsoon and economic outlooks should remain a challenge for SBI and for most public sector banks, in our view," Deutsche said. * SBI shares dropped to a three-month low after its bad loans were nearly double of expectations, taking the sheen off a second straight surge in quarterly net profit. * Morgan Stanley maintained SBI at "underweight", and cut its target price to 1,390 rupees from 1,425 rupees citing weak trends in margins and non-performing loans in a report dated Sunday. * SBI shares were last down 0.8 percent at 1,872.50 rupees. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)