* USD/INR moves higher as oil importer demand kicks in, dealers say. The pair at 55.32/33 versus last close of 55.28/29. * Dealers said rise in global crude oil prices impacting pair with oil importers coming in to cover USD needs. * Brent crude rose above $113 per barrel on Monday on renewed fears of supply disruption as Israel's latest comments on stopping Iran from proceeding with a disputed nuclear programme stoked tension in the region. * However, USD selling likely to come in at higher levels keeping pair in 55.15-55.45 range for session, dealer adds.