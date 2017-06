* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edged up 1 bp to 8.17 percent on fears of higher inflation as the global crude oil prices jumped to a three-month high. * Crude rose above $114 per barrel on Monday on renewed fears of supply disruption as Israel's latest comments on stopping Iran from proceeding with a disputed nuclear programme stoked tension in the region. * Traders are keenly watching the Inflation data due to be released on Tuesday. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com)