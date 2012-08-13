* India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.05 percent, while the 50-share NSE index loses 0.02 percent, marking a second consecutive session of range-bound trading. * Flat movements track steady to lower Asian shares as signs of a slowdown in global growth continue to weigh. * State Bank of India extends falls to its lowest since mid-May on continued fears about asset quality after reporting a surge in bad loans last week. Shares down 1.1 percent after falling 4.1 percent on Friday. * Deutsche Bank downgrades SBI to "hold" from "buy", calling April-June "one of its worst quarters in terms of asset quality." * Shares in India's state-run producer Oil & Natural Gas Corp up 1.7 percent after the company reported over the weekend a higher-than-expected jump in quarterly profit. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)