* Shares in DLF gain 1 percent on local media reports that India's biggest property developer has agreed to sell a 17.5 acre plot of land in central Mumbai to private developer Lodha. * DLF is expected to get 27.27 billion rupees ($493 million) from the sale, a source with knowledge of the transaction told Reuters, adding the deal is likely be announced later today. * DLF and Lodha declined to comment. * "While the management is yet to confirm the development, we view this news as a significant positive as DLF is currently saddled with significant debt - reduction of which is crucial for a sustained stock performance," brokerage Edelweiss Research said in an email to clients. * Edelweiss estimated DLF's debts at 227 billion rupees. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com/aditi.shah@thomsonreuters.com)