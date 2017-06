* USD/INR keeping gains with pair at 55.4150/43 vs 55.28/29 last close. * Dealers say good demand from oil importers and likely defence-related demand keeping pair bid. * Local stocks flat with main BSE index down 0.1 percent. * Brent crude rose above $114 per barrel on Monday to its highest in more than three months as Israel's comments on stopping Iran from proceeding with a disputed nuclear programme stoked worries about a disruption in supply from the region. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807201; Reuters Messaging: subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)