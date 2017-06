* India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate rises 1 bp to 7.02 percent, while the 1-year OIS rate rises 1 bp to 7.74 percent, tracking higher global crude prices. * Brent crude rises above $114 a barrel to its highest in over three months, increasing worries that higher domestic inflation will dent chances of a rate cut in the near term. * Focus shifts to inflation data on Tuesday, which is expected to have crept up in July as poor monsoon rains drove food prices higher.