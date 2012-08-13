* India's benchmark BSE index rises 0.35 percent, while the 50-share NSE index gains 0.45 percent. * Shares in India's state-run producer Oil & Natural Gas Corp up 0.7 percent after the company reported over the weekend a higher-than-expected jump in quarterly profit. * Reliance Industries rise 0.8 percent, extend a rally this month on hopes its stand-off with the government over its KG-D6 blocks would ease, as well as on improved optimism about its gross refining margins. * However, Tata Motors shares fall 2 percent, after already dropping 3.1 percent on Friday following its disappointing April-June earnings last week. * Traders will eye Tuesday's inflation data for further direction after last week's surprise slump in industrial output. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)