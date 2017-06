* India's cash rate slightly higher in holiday shortened week and beginning of new reporting fortnight. Overnight rate at 8.05/8.10 percent, versus its Friday close of 7.90/8.00 percent. * Banks' repo borrowings from the central bank window rise to 647.55 billion rupees. * Repo borrowings will hover around 650 billion in the week, given fewer trading days and continued government debt auctions, says Shakti Satapathy, analyst at A.K.Capital. * Total volumes in the call money market were at 114.47 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.08 percent while those in the CBLO market were at 413.79 bln rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.01 percent. * Indian financial markets are closed on Wednesday due to a national holiday. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)