* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edged 3 bps higher to 8.19 percent as traders punt the July inflation numbers, scheduled to be released on Tuesday, will disappoint, reducing room for a rate cut by the central bank in the near term. * A Reuters poll showed Indian inflation probably crept up in July as poor monsoon rains drove food prices higher. * Further denting the sentiments, global crude rose above $114 per barrel on Monday on renewed fears of supply disruption as Israel's latest comments on stopping Iran from proceeding with a disputed nuclear programme stoked tension in the region. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com)