BRIEF-Countrywide says CFO Jim Clarke to step down
* Jim Clarke, group CFO, intends to step down from board on 31 July 2017 and retire from group on 31 December 2017
August 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower PKO Finance AB
Issue Amount 400 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date December 21, 2015
Coupon 2.536 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 2.538 pct
Spread 240 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 270bp
Over Swiss governments
Payment Date September 21, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing Six
Full fees Standard
Governing Law English
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes Launched under issuer's LPN programme
ISIN CH0192720842
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, June 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Indonesia's Japanese yen-denominated bonds a final rating of 'BBB-'. The bonds will mature in June 2020 (JPY40 billion), 2022 (JPY50 billion) and 2024 (JPY10 billion). The final rating replaces the expected rating of 'BBB-(EXP)' that Fitch assigned on 31 May 2017. KEY RATING DRIVERS The bond rating is in line with Indonesia's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of