BANGALORE, August 13 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 42300 ICS-201(B22mm) 43100 ICS-102(B22mm) 30000 ICS-103(23mm) 33000 ICS-104(24mm) UNQ ICS-202(26mm) 35400 ICS-105(26mm) 35000 ICS-105CS(26mm) UNQ ICS-105(27mm) 36400 ICS-105CS(27mm) 35200 ICS-105MMA(27) UNQ ICS-105PHR(28) 36400 ICS-105(28mm) 37200 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 37200 ICS-105(29mm) 38100 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 38200 ICS-105(30mm) 39400 ICS-105(31mm) 40500 ICS-106(32mm) UNQ ICS-107(34mm) 54000