Aug 13 Chinese display-advertising provider Focus Media Holding Ltd FMCN.O said it received an offer from a private equity group that includes the company's Chief Executive Jason Nanchun Jiang to take it private.

The $27 per American depositary share offer values the company at $3.49 billion based on its shares outstanding, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The offer is at a premium of 15.5 percent over Focus Media stock's Friday close.

The consortium also includes FountainVest Partners, The Carlyle Group, CITIC Capital Partners, CDH Investments and China Everbright Ltd, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

