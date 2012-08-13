August 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower CET 21 Spol S Ro
Issue Amount 70 million euro
Maturity Date November 01, 2017
Coupon 9.0 pct
Issue price 108.25
Yield 7.074 pct
Spread 666.4 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.25 pct Due 2017 DBR
Payment Date August 16, 2012
Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan Securities
Ratings Ba3 (Moody's)
Denoms (K) 50 - 1
Notes The issue size will total 2.4 millio euro
When fungible
Temporary ISIN XS0818617903
Permanent ISIN XS0550480296
