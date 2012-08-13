August 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower CET 21 Spol S Ro

Issue Amount 70 million euro

Maturity Date November 01, 2017

Coupon 9.0 pct

Issue price 108.25

Yield 7.074 pct

Spread 666.4 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.25 pct Due 2017 DBR

Payment Date August 16, 2012

Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan Securities

Ratings Ba3 (Moody's)

Denoms (K) 50 - 1

Notes The issue size will total 2.4 millio euro

When fungible

Temporary ISIN XS0818617903

Permanent ISIN XS0550480296

