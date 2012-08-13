BRIEF-Countrywide says CFO Jim Clarke to step down
* Jim Clarke, group CFO, intends to step down from board on 31 July 2017 and retire from group on 31 December 2017
August 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower FMS Wertmanagement Anstalt Des
Oeffentlichen Rechts (FMS Wertmanagement)
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date December 1, 2015
Coupon 1.0 pct
Reoffer price 100.145
Spread 79 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct 2015
Payment Date August 20, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes The issue size will total 750 million euro
when fungible
Launched under issuer's DIP programme
Temporary ISIN XS0818665464
ISIN XS0807698815
Data supplied by International Insider.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, June 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Indonesia's Japanese yen-denominated bonds a final rating of 'BBB-'. The bonds will mature in June 2020 (JPY40 billion), 2022 (JPY50 billion) and 2024 (JPY10 billion). The final rating replaces the expected rating of 'BBB-(EXP)' that Fitch assigned on 31 May 2017. KEY RATING DRIVERS The bond rating is in line with Indonesia's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of